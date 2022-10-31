Athletics

Parvej breaks Ghamanda’s 20-year-old junior National record

Parvej Khan (left) in action in the recent National Open in Bengaluru.

Parvej Khan (left) in action in the recent National Open in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Madhya Pradesh’s Parvej Khan improved his 800m personal best by more than three seconds and broke Ghamanda Ram’s 20-year-old under-20 Indian record in the National Open under-23 athletics championships here on Monday.

The 17-year-old Services runner, also the National Open 1500m champion, clocked an impressive 1:47.96s (previous u-20 record 1:48.37s) while winning the two-lapper. He finished with a golden double, having taken the 1500m on Sunday.

Meanwhile Chhattisgarh’s 19-year-old Animesh Kujur (200m) and Maharashtra’s Dhavel Uttekar, who moved from the high jump to the 400m hurdles, produced personal bests.

The results (gold medallists only): Men: 200m: Animesh Kujur (Chtg) 21.12s. 800m: Parvej Khan (MP) 1:47.96. 5000m: Sunil Dawar (MP) 14:13.92s. 400m hurdles: P. Yashas (Kar) 50.89s. High jump: Kaustubha Jaiswal (MP) 2.13m.

Long Jump: S. Arya (Kar) 7.56m. Hammer throw: Nitesh Poonia (Raj) 64.75m. Javelin throw: Rishabh Nehra (UP) 76.97m.

Women: 200m: Giridharani Ravikumar (TN) 24.80s. 800m: Mittal Chaudhri (Guj) 2:12.79s. 5000m: Basanti Kumari (Jhd) 17:01.86s. 400m hurdles: Pragyan Prasant Sahu (Odi) 1:00.28s. Long jump: P.S. Prabhavathi (Ker) 6.03m. Javelin throw: Karishma Sanil (Kar) 51.07m. Heptathlon: Tanushree (Raj) 4910 pts.

Sunday’s events: Men: 100m: Pranav Gurav (Mah) 10.39s. 400m: Nitin Kumar (UP) 47.04s. 1500m: Parvej Khan (MP) 3:51.79s. 110m hurdles: G. Nishanth Raja (TN) 14.17s. 3000m steeple chase: Shubham Bhandare (Mah) 8:54.79s. Discus throw: Ikram Khan (MP) 51.62m. Shot put: Samardeep Gill (MP) 17.79m. 20,000m race walk: Sanjay Kumar (Raj) 1:27.13s. Decathlon: Mohit (6384 pts).

Women: 100m: T. Daneshwari (Kar) 11.63s. 400M: 1. Olimba Steffi (TN) 55.90s. 1500m: Nikita Sharma (HP) 4:29.52s. 100m hurdles: Agasara Nandini (Tel) 13.73s. 3000m steeple chase: Bhagyashree Navale (Guj) 10:27.89s. High jump: Kevinaa Annavi (TN) 1.76m. Pole vault: Pavithra Venkatesh (TN) 4.00m. Discus throw: M. Karunya (TN) 48.39m. 20,000m race walk: Mansi Negi (Utkd) 1:40.01s.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
athletics
athletics, track and field
sport
sports event
national tournament
national championship
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2022 8:38:22 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/athletics/parvej-breaks-ghamandas-20-year-old-junior-national-record/article66078561.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY