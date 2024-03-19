ADVERTISEMENT

Paris qualification will be on the mind during the Indian Open Jumps Competition

March 19, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - BENGALURU

N. Sudarshan

Men’s triple jump gold medallist Eldhose Paul, right, with silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

 

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eldhose Paul, silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker, National champion Karthik Unnikrishnan and World U-20 silver medallist Shaili Singh will be among the star attractions at the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition to be held at the Anju Bobby George Foundation here on Wednesday.

This being an Olympic year, qualification for Paris 2024 will be high on the athletes’ minds, with Paul, Aboobacker and Karthik looking to make the grade in triple jump and Shaili in long jump.

But the qualification mark in men’s triple jump is 17.22m, more than the personal bests of the above male competitors in action.

“This is the first event of our season. Of course, our goal is to qualify for the Olympics, but we will be looking to improve through the season and do our best in August,” said Karthik on competition eve.

For young Shaili, the task will be equally tough, for the mark in women’s long jump is 6.86m, more than Anju Bobby George’s long-standing National record of 6.83m from 2004. Shaili’s personal best is 6.76m and she remained upbeat.

“This is like a home track for me,” said Shaili, who trains under Robert Bobby George at the Foundation. “I would love to qualify for the Olympics on this track.”

