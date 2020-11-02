AthleticsGurugram 02 November 2020 04:58 IST
Organisers determined to stage Games in 2021: Coe
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Sunday said the Tokyo Olympics organisers have a “cast-iron determination” to stage the postponed Games next year despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coe, who was recently made a member of the International Olympic Committee, visited Tokyo last month and met several top-ranking officials there.
“The future is uncertain but let me give you a slightly more optimistic message. I recently visited Tokyo and met top officials there including ministers in the government. There I can see a cast-iron determination to stage the Games,” Coe said.
