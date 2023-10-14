ADVERTISEMENT

Animesh and Pooja hog the limelight

October 14, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Ashwin Achal

Harayana’s Pooja Singh claimed the high jump gold in the 62nd National Open athletics championships at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru on October 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Animesh Kajur of Odisha sprinting to a new meet record in the 200m at the 62nd National Open athletics championships at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on October 14. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Teenager Pooja Singh clinched the gold medal in the women’s high jump event at the 62nd National Open athletics championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.  The 16-year-old, who finished sixth in the 2022 Asian Games, took the honours with a 1.81m jump. 

In the men’s 200m, Odisha’s Animesh Kujur created a new meet record. Kujur’s timing of 20.74s bettered the previous mark set by Amlan Borgohain (20.75s) in 2021. 

Asian Games bronze medalist Vithya Ramraj was listed as a starter in the women’s 400m hurdles, but did not compete. Railways’ Sinchal Kaveramma (57.88s) won gold in the event. 

The results (winners): Men: 200m: Animesh Kujur (Odi), 20.74s (NMR, Old: Amlan Borgohain, 20.75s, 2021); 800m: Satya Dev (Har), 1:51.89s; 400m hurdles: Nikhil Bharadwaj (Pun), 50.45s; 3,000m steeplechase: Mohammed Hasan (SSCB), 8:38.70s; Triple jump: A.B. Arun (SSCB), 16.46m

Women: 200m: Kamaljeet Kaur (Pun), 23.66s; 800m: Yamuna Ladkat (Mah), 2:01.95s; 400m hurdles: Sinchal Kaveramma (Rlys), 57.88s; High jump: Pooja Singh (Har), 1.81m; Heptathlon: Sonu Kumari (Rlys), 4933 points; Javelin: Jyoti (Har), 53.59m; 3,000m steeplechase: Komal Jagdale (Rlys), 10:32.14s.

4x400m mixed relay: ONGC 3:23.33s

