Animesh and Pooja hog the limelight

October 14, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Teenager Pooja Singh clinched the gold medal in the women’s high jump event at the 62nd National Open athletics championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday. The 16-year-old, who finished sixth in the 2022 Asian Games, took the honours with a 1.81m jump.

In the men’s 200m, Odisha’s Animesh Kujur created a new meet record. Kujur’s timing of 20.74s bettered the previous mark set by Amlan Borgohain (20.75s) in 2021.

Asian Games bronze medalist Vithya Ramraj was listed as a starter in the women’s 400m hurdles, but did not compete. Railways’ Sinchal Kaveramma (57.88s) won gold in the event.

The results (winners): Men: 200m: Animesh Kujur (Odi), 20.74s (NMR, Old: Amlan Borgohain, 20.75s, 2021); 800m: Satya Dev (Har), 1:51.89s; 400m hurdles: Nikhil Bharadwaj (Pun), 50.45s; 3,000m steeplechase: Mohammed Hasan (SSCB), 8:38.70s; Triple jump: A.B. Arun (SSCB), 16.46m

Women: 200m: Kamaljeet Kaur (Pun), 23.66s; 800m: Yamuna Ladkat (Mah), 2:01.95s; 400m hurdles: Sinchal Kaveramma (Rlys), 57.88s; High jump: Pooja Singh (Har), 1.81m; Heptathlon: Sonu Kumari (Rlys), 4933 points; Javelin: Jyoti (Har), 53.59m; 3,000m steeplechase: Komal Jagdale (Rlys), 10:32.14s.

4x400m mixed relay: ONGC 3:23.33s