Olympian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur provisionally suspended
Kamalpreet Kaur had made it to the Tokyo Olympics final, finishing sixth with a throw of 63.7m.
Olympian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been provisionally suspended by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for testing positive for a banned substance.
The AIU updated the news on its website on Wednesday. Kamalpreet, who was tested on March 29, was suspended for the presence/use of prohibited substance stanozolol in her sample, a breach of the World Athletics anti-doping rules.
Kaur had made it to the Tokyo Olympics final, finishing sixth with a throw of 63.7m.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.