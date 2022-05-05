Athletics

Olympian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur provisionally suspended

Women’s Discus Throw player Kamalpreet Kaur of India | Photo Credit: Reuters

Olympian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been provisionally suspended by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for testing positive for a banned substance.

The AIU updated the news on its website on Wednesday. Kamalpreet, who was tested on March 29, was suspended for the presence/use of prohibited substance stanozolol in her sample, a breach of the World Athletics anti-doping rules.

Kaur had made it to the Tokyo Olympics final, finishing sixth with a throw of 63.7m.


