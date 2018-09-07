Neeraj looks good for a medal

He is in prime form as he proved in the recent Asian Games and in last week’s Diamond League finals in Zurich where he finished fourth. And now, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has a very good chance of winning the country’s first-ever medal at the IAAF Continental Cup which begins in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, on Saturday.
The javelin field includes Germany’s world’s top two throwers, the recent Diamond League finals winner Andreas Hoffman and the Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, and on current form, Neeraj appears to be the third best man in the fray.
Hima Das, the Asiad 400m silver medallist, has been pulled out of the event by the Athletics Federation of India to give the junior world champion some rest.
Other Indian participants: Arpinder Singh (triple jump), Jinson Johnson (800m), Muhammed Anas (400m), Sudha Singh (3000m steeplechase) and P.U. Chitra (1500m).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor