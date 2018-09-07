Neeraj looks good for a medal

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra. File photo

He is in prime form as he proved in the recent Asian Games and in last week’s Diamond League finals in Zurich where he finished fourth. And now, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has a very good chance of winning the country’s first-ever medal at the IAAF Continental Cup which begins in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, on Saturday.

The javelin field includes Germany’s world’s top two throwers, the recent Diamond League finals winner Andreas Hoffman and the Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, and on current form, Neeraj appears to be the third best man in the fray.

Hima Das, the Asiad 400m silver medallist, has been pulled out of the event by the Athletics Federation of India to give the junior world champion some rest.

Other Indian participants: Arpinder Singh (triple jump), Jinson Johnson (800m), Muhammed Anas (400m), Sudha Singh (3000m steeplechase) and P.U. Chitra (1500m).

