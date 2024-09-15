ADVERTISEMENT

Neeraj Chopra reveals he took part in Diamond League final with fracture in hand

Updated - September 15, 2024 05:17 pm IST - Brussels

Neeraj Chopra, who added a silver to his Olympic medal tally in Paris following a historic gold at the Tokyo Games, thus ended his season on a high.

PTI

Neeraj Chopra of India is competing in the men’s javelin throw final at the Doha Diamond League. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Sunday (September 15, 2024) revealed that he took part in the Diamond League season finale despite a hand injury sustained during a training session.

On Saturday, Chopra came agonisingly close to winning the Diamond League crown before missing it by a single centimeter to finish as runner-up for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86m in Brussels.

"On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels," the 26-year-old said on his social media handle.

"This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go," he said.

Chopra had been struggling with his fitness this season and is expected to meet a doctor to rectify a groin injury that has affected him all season and came in the way of his quest to hit the elusive 90m mark.

This hand injury is a new one and he did not elaborate much on it.

Reflecting on his season, he said, "As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I’ve learned through the year — about improvement, setbacks, mentality and more.

"I want to thank all of you for your encouragement. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025."

