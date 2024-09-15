GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Neeraj Chopra reveals he took part in Diamond League final with fracture in hand

Neeraj Chopra, who added a silver to his Olympic medal tally in Paris following a historic gold at the Tokyo Games, thus ended his season on a high.

Updated - September 15, 2024 05:17 pm IST - Brussels

PTI
Neeraj Chopra of India is competing in the men’s javelin throw final at the Doha Diamond League. File

Neeraj Chopra of India is competing in the men’s javelin throw final at the Doha Diamond League. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Sunday (September 15, 2024) revealed that he took part in the Diamond League season finale despite a hand injury sustained during a training session.

On Saturday, Chopra came agonisingly close to winning the Diamond League crown before missing it by a single centimeter to finish as runner-up for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86m in Brussels.

"On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels," the 26-year-old said on his social media handle.

"This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go," he said.

Chopra had been struggling with his fitness this season and is expected to meet a doctor to rectify a groin injury that has affected him all season and came in the way of his quest to hit the elusive 90m mark.

This hand injury is a new one and he did not elaborate much on it.

Chopra, who added a silver to his Olympic medal tally in Paris following a historic gold at the Tokyo Games, thus ended his season on a high.

Reflecting on his season, he said, "As the 2024 season ends, I look back on everything I’ve learned through the year — about improvement, setbacks, mentality and more.

"I want to thank all of you for your encouragement. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025."

Published - September 15, 2024 05:00 pm IST

