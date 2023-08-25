HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final with 88.77m throw

The 25-year-old Chopra's qualifying round lasted just a few minutes as he sent the spear to his season's and fourth career-best distance.

August 25, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - Budapest

PTI
Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw qualification during day seven of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 25, 2023.

Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw qualification during day seven of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: Hannah Peters

Neeraj Chopra on August 25 qualified for the 2024 Olympics with a big throw of 88.77m in his first attempt, which also took him to the final of the javelin throw competition at the World Championships in Budapest.

ALSO READ
Need just one perfect day with favourable weather to touch 90 m mark: Neeraj Chopra

The 25-year-old Chopra's qualifying round lasted just a few minutes as he sent the spear to his season's and fourth career-best distance. He was competing in Group A qualification round.

 

The 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying mark is 85.50m. The qualifying window began on July 1.

Tokyo Olympics champion Chopra has a personal best 89.94, which he had achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30, 2022.

Those who throw 83m or the top-12 best performers from both Group A and B qualify for the final round to be held on August 27

Related Topics

athletics, track and field / athletics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.