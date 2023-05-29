HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Neeraj Chopra pulls out of FBK Games after suffering muscle strain

A World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event, the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands is scheduled on June 4.

May 29, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra during the Doha Diamond League in Doha, Qatar. File

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra during the Doha Diamond League in Doha, Qatar. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Reigning Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Monday said he has suffered a muscle strain and was pulling out of next month's FBK Games as a precautionary measure.

"Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury," the world No. 1 wrote on Twitter.

"Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success." A World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event, the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands is scheduled on June 4.

The 25-year-old, who enjoyed a perfect start to the season by winning the Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m, is likely to be back in action at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on June 13.

"Injuries are part of the journey, but it's never easy. I am on the road to recovery, and will aim to be back on the track in June," Neeraj added.

Related Topics

athletics, track and field / athletics / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.