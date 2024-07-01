GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Neeraj Chopra opts out of Paris Diamond League: Report

Speaking to 'ESPN', Chopra said he is focussing on training and strengthening his blocking leg

Published - July 01, 2024 05:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Neeraj Chopra. File.

Neeraj Chopra. File. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak

Olympic and world champion javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has opted out of this Sunday's Paris Diamond League, citing the adductor niggle that has been troubling him for the past couple of months, according to a report.

Speaking to 'ESPN', Chopra said he is focussing on training and strengthening his blocking leg.

"I need to strengthen my blocking leg when I throw because that's when my groin gets pulled. We're working on that to see how we can reduce the impact on the groin and control the pressure on it," he said, explaining the issue for which he will consult "different doctors" after the Paris Games.

"I could have competed in more events for sure and that was the plan. But I have realised that my health is paramount, that comes first. Even if I feel the slightest discomfort or like I am pushing myself too much in training, I've learnt to pause for a bit," he added.

The block phase is a crucial maneuver as it is the point at which the pace generated by the run-up is transferred to the hip and then to the throwing arm before the javelin is sent flying.

Chopra, who topped the field in last month's Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, with a throw of 85.97m, said he has become wiser over the years and no longer puts himself at risk to fulfill commitments like he used to do before his Olympic gold.

"Back then, if I had an entry in a competition, I would definitely go and compete no matter what happened. But now with more experience, I am better placed to make correct decisions," he said.

"I was happy with my performance in Turku, but I felt there was more work to do. I was slow on the runway compared to my normal speed.

"I want that speed back and for that, I need proper confidence that I am fully fit and that my groin is fit. I want to feel confident when I run on the runway," he pointed out.

