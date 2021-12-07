Neeraj Chopra lands in U.S. for training

Neeraj Chopra.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra landed at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California on Monday for a three-month training period ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Athletics Championships.

“It is one of the top training centres in the US, he will be there for 90 days and it's only for general preparation,” Radhakrishnan Nair, the chief National athletics coach, told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“He will return to India in the first week of March and will take part in domestic competitions.”

His coach Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha have also accompanied the javelin thrower to the US.

Neeraj was sent to the US, with the Sports Authority of India clearing the Athletics Federation of India's proposal in a matter of hours, after the earlier plan to send him to South Africa was cancelled owing to fears over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.