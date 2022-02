Neeraj Chopra for prestigious Laureus 'World Breakthrough of the Year' award

Neeraj Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal and first in track and field, clinched the yellow metal in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58 metres | Photo Credit: Moorthy R. V.

London

03 February 2022 04:57 IST

He has been clubbed alongside tennis stars Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu among others in the shortlist

India's Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Wednesday nominated for the prestigious Laureus 'World Breakthrough of the Year' award.

He was clubbed alongside tennis stars Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu among others in the shortlist.

The 23-year-old Chopra, who became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal and first in track and field, clinched the yellow metal in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58 metres.

Advertising

Advertising

He is now only the third Indian to fetch a Laureus nomination after cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

A panel of more than 1,300 sports journalists and broadcasters of the world have selected the nominees in each of the seven categories for this year's Laureus World Sports Awards.

The winners will be revealed in April.