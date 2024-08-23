GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Lausanne Diamond League with season's best 89.49m

Neeraj Chopra saved the best for the last as his sixth and final attempt measured 89.49m.

Updated - August 23, 2024 01:46 am IST

Published - August 23, 2024 01:45 am IST - Lausanne:

PTI
India’s Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw

India’s Neeraj Chopra in action during the men’s javelin throw | Photo Credit: Reuters

Paris Olympics silver medallist Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Lausanne Diamond League javelin throw event with a season best effort of 89.49m on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Chopra was at fourth spot till the fourth round before sending his spear to 85.58m in his fifth attempt. He saved the best for the last as his sixth and final attempt measured 89.49m.

No matter how big a champion someone is, he does not always win, says Neeraj Chopra

Two-time world champion and Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters of Grenada won the event with his second round monster throw of 90.61m while Julian Weber of Germany took the third spot with 87.08m.

Nursing a long-standing groin injury, Chopra claimed a silver in the Paris Olympics on August 8 with a 89.45m throw, having won a historic gold in the Tokyo edition of the Games three years ago.

