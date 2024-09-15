GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League final, misses crown by 1 c.m.

Grenada’s Peters, a two-time world champion, produced his best of the day in his opening attempt

Published - September 15, 2024 01:30 am IST - Brussels

PTI
Neeraj Chopra, who added a silver to his Olympic medal tally in Paris following a historic gold in the Tokyo Games, thus ended his season on a high

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra agonisingly missed the Diamond League crown by just one centimeter as he finished second for the second consecutive year with a throw of 87.86m in the season finale in Brussels on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

The 26-year-old Chopra, who had won the DL trophy in 2022 before finishing second last year, achieved his best throw of the day in his third attempt but that was 1cm short of eventual winner Anderson Peters' 87.87m effort.

Grenada's Peters, a two-time world champion, produced his best of the day in his opening attempt. Julian Weber of Germany was third with 85.97m.

Chopra, who added a silver to his Olympic medal tally in Paris following a historic gold in the Tokyo Games, thus ended his season on a high.

