Navjeet Kaur fails dope test, gets three-year suspension

The Athletics Integrity Unit reduces the discus thrower’s ban by a year

India’s Navjeet Kaur Dhillon during the women’s discus throw final event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Wednesday, August 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Athletics Integrity Unit reduces the discus thrower’s ban by a year

A few months after Tokyo Olympic finalist Kamalpreet Kaur failed a dope test, another leading woman discus thrower Navjeet Kaur Dhillon has run into dope trouble.

Navjeet, the fifth-best discus thrower in Asia this year and the 2018 Commonwealth Game bronze medallist, failed an out-of-competition dope test conducted by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on June 24 this year. She tested positive for a metabolite of the anabolic steroid Dehydrochloromethyltestosterone, a non-specified substance prohibited by WADA at all times.

Indian athlete, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, has been banned for three years after testing positive for a Prohibited Substance (DHCMT).



Details here: https://t.co/4LHPUl5OFN — Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) August 26, 2022

On August 11, the AIU notified Navjeet — the 2014 under-20 Worlds bronze medallist — of the adverse analytical finding and also provisionally suspended her. Navjeet was informed of her rights and also given an option to admit the anti-doping rule violation by August 18 and potentially benefit from a one-year reduction in the period of ineligibility. And when it did not hear from the athlete, the AIU gave her a last opportunity and extended the deadline to August 24.

On August 23, Navjeet wrote to the AIU stating that she had used a supplement that, unknown to her, contained a prohibited substance. She also returned an admission of anti-doping rule violations and acceptance of consequences form signed to confirm that she admitted the violations.

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon of Team India competes during the Women’s Discus Throw Final on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

That early admission of the anti-doping rule violation saw the AIU reduce Navjeet’s four-year suspension by a year to three years, commencing on 11 August 2022 (the date of provisional suspension).

Along with that, Navjeet’s results from June 24, 2022 have been disqualified and all titles, awards, medals and appearance money will be forfeited.

Navjeet had won all the three meets she participated this year in India, including the Inter-State Nationals in Chennai in June. She had also won the title in the Qosanov memorial meet in Almaty on June 25, a day before she was tested. The athlete, who has a personal best of 59.18m, was eighth in the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with 53.51.