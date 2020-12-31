Athletics

Natl. junior athletics in February

The 36th National junior athletics championships, for under-14, 16, 18 and under-20 boys and girls (as on February 10, 2021), will be held at the Sarjusarai Stadium, Guwahati, from February 6 to 10.

Athletes below 12 are not eligible. An athlete can take part in only two individual events and no relay events will be conducted. If the two are track events, only one of these may be longer than 200m. The National Anti-Doping Agency will conduct dope tests during the championships.

