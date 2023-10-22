ADVERTISEMENT

National under-23 championships, Chandigarh | Animesh Kujur betters own 200m record

October 22, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHANDIGARH:

Sports Bureau

Odisha’s Animesh Kujur - who clocked a personal best 20.74s at the recent National Open in Bengaluru which was the sixth-best time in the Indian all-time list maintained by World Athletics - broke his own 200m meet record at the third National Open under-23 athletics championships here on Sunday. The 20-year-old clocked 20.87s.

Tamil Nadu’s Tamil Arasu (10.54s) and Mariya Nivetha (11.79s) emerged as the fastest man and woman respectively by winning the 100m on Saturday. Gujarat’s 20-year-old Sunil Joliya Jinabhai bettered his personal best by more than 10s while claiming the men’s 3000m steeple chase in 8:39.98s.

The results (winners only):

Men: 200m: Animesh Kujur (Odi) 20.87s MR, OR own 21.12. 1500m: Shivam Sharma (HP) 3:43.85s. 5000m: Shadab Pathan (Mah) 14:06.10s MR, OR 14:13.92. 400m hurdles: Keshav Tanwar (Del) 51.79s. Long jump: Asadullah Mujahith (TN) 7.67m. High jump: Md Ashraf Ali (WB) 2.15m MR, OR 2.13. Javelin throw: Yashvir Singh (Raj) 78.12m MR, OR 76.79. Hammer throw: Nitesh Poonia (Raj) 64.38m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Women: 200m: Chelimi (A) 24.15s. 1500M: Nikita Sharma (HP) 4:27.50s. 5000m: Neha Panwar (UP) 16:50.03s. 400M hurdles: Ramandeep Kaur (Pun) 1:00.90s. Long jump: Kusuma Ravada (AP) 6.09m. Javelin throw: Jyoti (Har) 52.77m MR, OR 51.07. Heptathlon: Sonu Kumari (Har) 5008 pts MR, OR 4910.

Saturday’s events:

Men: 100m: S. Tamil Arasu (TN) 10.54s. 400m: Rince Joseph (Ker) 46.91s. 800m: Satyajeet Suresh Pujari (Mah) 1:51.94s. 110m hurdles: Tejas Shirse (Mah) 13.71s MR, OR own 14.12. 3000m steeple chase: Sunil Joliya Jinabhai (Guj) 8:39.98s MR, OR 8:49.13. 20,000m race walk: Sanjay Kumar (Raj) 1:28:53.92s. Discus throw: Dinesh Kumar 53.66m MR, OR 53.27. Shot put: Dhanvir Singh (Pun) 19.56m MR, OR 17.79. Decathlon: Kushal Kumar (Mah) 6809 pts.

Women: 100m: Mariya Nivetha (TN) 11.79s. 400m: Simarjeet Kaur (Pun) 54.41s. 800m: Urvashi (Har) 2:08.80s. 100m hurdles: Moumita Mondal (WB) 13.65s MR, OR 13.72. 3000m steeple chase: Bhagwati Deora (Raj) 10:48.40s. 20,000m race walk: Sejal Anil Singh (Mah) 1:37:53.71s. High jump: Payal Jamod (Guj) 1,72m. Pole vault: G. Sindhushree (Kar) 3.75m. Discus throw: Anisha (Del) 47.60m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US