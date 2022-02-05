Athletics

National selection trials for athletics to begin on February 9

The national selection trails for 17 disciplines of athletics will be held over two days in eight National Centre of Excellence across the country starting on February 9, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Saturday.

The selection trails are open to both boys and girls between the age group of 16 to 21 years.

The eight NCoEs are Bhopal (middle distance, Feb 17-18), Patiala (sprints, horizontal jumps, throws and combined events, Feb 14-15), Sonipat (sprints, throws, combined events & race walk, Feb 17-18), Trivandrum (sprints, jumps, middle distance, Feb 14-15), Bangalore (sprints, jumps, middle distance and racewalk, Feb 17-18).

Lucknow (middle distance, long distance, Feb 9 -10), Imphal (long distance, walk, Feb 14-15), Kolkata (sprints and combined events, Feb 17-18) are the other centres which will host the trials.


