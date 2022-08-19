National Para Athletics C'Ships | Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathuniya create new world record

Tokyo Paralympic medallists Sumit Antil (javelin) and Yogesh Kathuniya (discus) set new world records in their sports at the Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships

PTI Bengaluru
August 19, 2022 22:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tokyo Paralympics champion javelin thrower Sumit Antil after creating a new World Record at the ongoing fourth Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships at the Sri Kanteerava stadium, Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Twitter/@SaiMedia

Tokyo Paralympics champion Javelin thrower Sumit Antil and silver medallist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya created new world records at the ongoing fourth Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships at the Sri Kanteerava stadium here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sumit, picked up from here left off in Tokyo, and created a new world record after hurling the spear to a record distance of 68.62m in his event.

The 24-year-old para athlete's previous world record throw of 68.55m in the F64 category came at the Tokyo Games last year. He also broke the world record thrice during his six attempts.

Yogesh, on the other hand, also created a new world record in the discus throw event with a throw of 48.34m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
athletics, track and field

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app