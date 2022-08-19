National Para Athletics C'Ships | Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathuniya create new world record
Tokyo Paralympic medallists Sumit Antil (javelin) and Yogesh Kathuniya (discus) set new world records in their sports at the Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships
Tokyo Paralympics champion Javelin thrower Sumit Antil and silver medallist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya created new world records at the ongoing fourth Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships at the Sri Kanteerava stadium here on Friday.
Sumit, picked up from here left off in Tokyo, and created a new world record after hurling the spear to a record distance of 68.62m in his event.
The 24-year-old para athlete's previous world record throw of 68.55m in the F64 category came at the Tokyo Games last year. He also broke the world record thrice during his six attempts.
Yogesh, on the other hand, also created a new world record in the discus throw event with a throw of 48.34m.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.