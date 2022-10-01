National Games | Amlan, Jyothi emerge the fastest; Rosy sets new record

Y. B. Sarangi GANDHINAGAR
October 01, 2022 22:26 IST

Amlan Borgohain from Assam, Elakyadasan, and B. Shivakumar in the Mens 100m final, at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar, on October 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Amlan Borgohain and Jyothi Yarraji won exciting races to emerge as the fastest man and woman of the National Games here on Saturday.

Undistracted by a false start, a gritty Amlan clocked 10.38 seconds to take the gold medal. “I just ran to win gold,” said Amlan.

Jyothi beat a star-studded field, including Hima Das, Dutee Chand and Sarabani Nanda, to win the women’s crown with 11.51.

“Hima didi and Dutee didi encouraged me during the warm-up. It helped me,” said Jyothi.

Both Amlan (200m) and Jyothi (100m hurdles) will compete in their primary events in the coming days.

Rosy Meena Paulraj took the pole vault gold with a new national record of 4.20m.

The results (finals, winners only):

Men: 100m: Amlan Borgohain (Asm) 10.38; 400m: Muhammed Ajmal (SSCB) 46.29 (GR, Old: 46.30, Amoj Jacob, Gandhinagar, 2022); 5000m: Abhishek Pal (UP) 14:07.25

Long Jump: Jeswin Aldrin (TN) 8.26m (GR, Old: 8.04, Ankit Sharma, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015)

Shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (SSCB) 20.75m (GR, Old: 20.14, Inderjeet Singh, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015); 4x100m relay: Tamil Nadu (Kathiravan, VK Elakiyadasn, S Jayakumar and B Siva Kumar) 40.01.

Women: 100m: Jyothi Yarraji (AP) 11.51; 400m: Aishwarya Mishra (Maharashtra) 52.62; 5000m: Parul Chaudhary (UP) 16:34.68

Pole Vault: Rosy Meena Paulraj (TN) 4.20m (NR, Old: 4.15, VS Surekha, New Delhi, 2014. Old GR: 4.00, VS Surekha, Thiruvananthapuram, 2015);

Discus throw: Nidhi Rani (Har) 51.65m; 4x100m relay: Kerala (VS Bhavika, PD Anjali, AP Shilbi and AP Shelda) 45.52.

