National Federation Cup in Kozhikode in April

Kerala will host four National athletics meets this year, including the Federation Cup in Kozhikode in April.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI)’s 2022 competition season opens in New Delhi on February 26 with the first Indian Open throws meet and this will be followed by four meets in Kerala — Indian Open jumps meet, Indian Grand Prix 1 and 2 (all in Thiruvananthapuram) and Federation Cup in Kozhikode.

“The annual calendar has been designed to give our athletes every chance to qualify and prepare for international events like the World championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games,” said AFI president Adille Sumariwalla while releasing the competition calendar.

2022 competition calendar:

1st Indian Open throws meet (Delhi, Feb. 26), 1st Indian Open jumps meet (Thiruvananthapuram, March 1), Indian GP-1 (Tvm, March 13), Indian GP-2 (Tvm, March 23), 25th National Federation Cup (Kozhikode, April 2-6), 9th Indian Open race-walking championship (Ranchi, April 16-17), 4th Indian Open javelin meet (Jamshedpur, April 23-24), Indian GP-3 (Madurai, May 18), Indian GP-4 (Madurai, May 25), 20th National u-20 Federation Cup (Gujarat, June 2-4), 61st inter-State Nationals (Chennai, June 10-14).

1st National javelin championship (to celebrate Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic gold, in all State & Union Terr., Aug. 7); Indian GP-5 (Bengaluru, Aug. 10).

Indian GP-6 (Bengaluru, Aug. 20), Junior East Zone meet (Patna, Sept. 2-4), Jr. North Zone (Karnal, Haryana, Sept. 2-4), Jr. South Zone (Guntur, AP, Sept. 9-11), Jr. West Zone (Raipur, Sept. 9-11).

17th Youth Nationals (Bhopal, Sept. 23-25), 4th Indian Open 400m meet (Jamshedpur, Oct. 1-2), 61st National Open (Jamshedpur, Oct. 15-19), 2nd U-23 Indian Open (Bilaspur, Oct. 29-31), 37th Jr. Nationals (Guwahati, Nov. 11-15), 18th Jr. inter-district Nationals (Maharashtra or MP, Nov. 25-27).

Slots for other meets: District meets (between March 1-31); State meets (April 1-May 25), Board meets (Aug. 1-30).