January 09, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:35 am IST

KOCHI: Railways’ Varsha Devi, the winner of the National cross country women’s title in Nagaland last year, has been banned for three years after failing a dope test.

The 28-year-old was tested at the cross country National last year.

Delhi’s Prashant Choudhary, the silver medallist in the under-20 boys 8km event at the same National last year, also tested positive in Nagalanad and has been suspended for three years.

