Milkha Singh: a life in pictures

19 June 2021 14:11 IST

India’s track and field legend passed away aged 91

Milkha Singh, one of India’s most legendary sportspersons, passed away aged 91 owing to post-COVID-19 complications. The track and field athlete had seen it all - from the horrors of partition, gold medals at prestigious world events, an Olympic heartbreak and a wonderful sporting legacy within the family and beyond.

We look back at an incredible life story, in pictures.

Also read: Obituary | Milkha Singh, name synonymous with running to survive and succeed, has moved to a better world

