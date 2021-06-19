Milkha Singh: a life in pictures

Athletics
Milkha Singh: a life in pictures19 June 2021 14:11 IST
Updated: 19 June 2021 14:15 IST
India’s track and field legend passed away aged 91
Milkha Singh, one of India’s most legendary sportspersons, passed away aged 91 owing to post-COVID-19 complications. The track and field athlete had seen it all - from the horrors of partition, gold medals at prestigious world events, an Olympic heartbreak and a wonderful sporting legacy within the family and beyond.
We look back at an incredible life story, in pictures.
Also read: Obituary | Milkha Singh, name synonymous with running to survive and succeed, has moved to a better world
