Mary Pierce is TSK 25K brand ambassador

November 18, 2022 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - KOLKATA

Two-time Grand Slam winner Mary Pierce will be the brand ambassador of the 2022 Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, a World Athletics Elite Label road race, to be held here on December 18.

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of good health and social life. Running has this transformational experience on individuals and also teaches one to be patient and persevere,” said Mary, who remains the last French player to win the French Open singles title (2000).

Registrations for all categories of the seventh edition of the event will remain open (at tatasteelkolkata25k.procam.in) until 11.59 p.m. of November 30 or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier.