Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin strikes gold in Switzerland

August 05, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Jeswin Aldrin.

Jeswin Aldrin. | Photo Credit: File photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR

World leader Jeswin Aldrin, who skipped the recent Asian Championships in Bangkok, produced a timely 8.22m as he won the long jump gold at the Citius athletics meeting in Bern, Switzerland, on Friday.

Aldrin, who took the world lead with 8.42m in his outdoor season-opener at Ballari in March, had struggled in his next few meets. He was down with COVID and his fitness was down for a few months.

But with Friday’s big jump at the World Athletics Continental Tour-Bronze event, the 21-year-old has proved that he is ready for this month’s World Championships in Budapest.

