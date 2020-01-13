Khelo India Youth Games | Saran leaps to long jump gold

Tamil Nadu’s S. Saran leaped 7.41m to take the boys’ under-21 long jump gold medal in the Khelo India Youth Games here on Monday.

Slotted third behind Haryana’s Bhupender Singh (7.30m) and Kerala’s R. Sajan (7.29m) after five rounds, Saran stunned the field with his sensational final jump.

Pavithra brought another gold medal for Tamil Nadu by winning the girls’ under-21 pole vault with a performance of 3.50m.

Arvind Sharma of Delhi set a new meet record of 54.47m, bettering Ashish Kumar’s 52.4m, to claim boys’ under-17 discus crown.

Kiran of Rajasthan took the girls’ under-17 discus title with a meet record of 44.77m, getting past Pooja’s previous record of 41.01m.

Priscilla Daniel of Kerala clocked 2:11.81 for a new meet record in the girls’ under-21 800m title. She bettered Ankita Chahel’s old record of 2:13.81.

Jagdish on target

In archery, Rajasthan’s Jagdish Choudhary got the better of Maharashtra’s Sachin Vedwan 6-4 in the final to win the boys’ under-21 recurve title.

Himani Kumari of Haryana pipped Tisha Sacheti, also from Maharashtra, 7-3 for the girls’ gold medal.

Divyansh (Chandigarh) and Tisha Punia (Haryana) claimed top honours in under-17 boys’ and girls’ categories respectively.

The Tamil Nadu duo of Selena Deepthi and Deepika Neelakandan beat Kaushani Nath and Surbhi Patwari of West Bengal 11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 11-3 in the final to bag the girls’ under-21 doubles gold medal in table tennis.

Shubham Ambre and Chinmaya Somaya of Maharashtra defeated Jeet Chandra and Wesley Rosario of Haryana 11-5, 10-12, 11-9, 13-11 for the boys’ under-21 doubles crown.

In gymnastics, Amruth Muradbet of Karnataka scored 12.24 points to claim the gold medal in boys’ under-21 floor exercise.

Double joy for Ritu

Ritu Das of West Bengal won the girls’ under-21 individual all-around (44.10) and uneven bars (10.30) crowns.

Rudraksh Patil of Maharashtra claimed the 10m air rifle gold in boys’ under-17 with a consistent showing in qualifying (627.2 points) and in the final where he beat Keval Prajapati (Gujarat) quite comfortably.

Haryana leapfrogged Maharashtra to take the top spot with a total of 47 medals, including 17 gold. Maharashtra, which had a bigger aggregate of 71 medals, was second with 16 gold.