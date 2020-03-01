Khelo India University Games | Panjab edges Pune, wins overall title

Proud moment: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with players and officials of Panjab University.

BHUBANESWAR

01 March 2020 21:44 IST

Siddhant and Sadhvi emerge the ‘best athletes’

Panjab University clinched two gold medals on the final day to emerge the champion of the inaugural edition of the Khelo India University Games on Sunday.

Panjab’s pugilists won two yellow metals saw it finish on level terms with Pune on 17 gold medals, but its overall tally of 46 medals compared to Pune’s 37 gave it the crown. Punjabi University was third with 33 medals.

“The first edition of the KIUG has been truly successful. We aim to organise the Khelo India University Games regularly and make it, along with the Youth Games, the platform that paves the way for our future Olympic medallists.

Our aim is to get into the top 10 in the medals tally after the 2028 Olympics,” said Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju at the closing ceremony, which was attended by dignitaries, including Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Indian Olympics Association president Narinder Batra.

While a bunch of records were broken, swimmers Siddhant Sejwal of Panjab and Pune’s Sadhvi, who won five gold medals each, were adjudged the best.

The other top performers included Harmila Bains, who completed the 800-1500m double, and long-distance runner Narendra Pratap, winner of the long distance double (5,000m & 10,000m).

Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar was also impressive as he broke the National record in the men's 55kg with a total lift of 244 while winning gold.

Olympian Dutee Chand, the biggest name at the Games here, set a new National University record on way to the 100m crown and followed it up with a top finish in the 200m.

Well organised

“I feel it was a great competition and was well organised. It was on par with the Asian Games. All the participants were happy with the food, accommodation and training facilities. All the competitions began on time and the participants got enough rest. There were no complaints at all,” said Dutee.