Khelo India Para Games | Pranav Soorma betters own mark to win gold in the men’s F51 category club throw

December 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - New Delhi

Asian Games gold medallist Pranav Soorma bettered his own mark to win gold in the men’s F51 category club throw as athletics events concluded on day four of the inaugural Khelo India Para Games on Wednesday.

Soorma threw to a distance of 33.54 metres at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, more than three metres than his effort in Hangzhou for a new Asian record, bettering Dharambir’s 31.09m. Ram Ratan Singh won silver with 25.43m and Alexander M managed 25.28m for bronze.

Medal rounds also began in shooting, with Vijay Singh Kuntal winning gold in the 10m air rifle SH2 category with a score of 618.3. Satya Janaradhana Sridhar Rayala took silver with 607.5 and Dalbir Singh bronze with 604.3.

Differently-abled sports awards

The first-ever Radiant Differently Abled Sports Awards 2022-23 will be held on December 22-23 will see differently-abled athletes awarded across 18 categories, including six for the support ecosystem and staff. A total of 250 nominations have been received.

The event will see around 110 leading differently-abled athletes in attendance.

“Recognition always provides athletes with the required inspiration to achieve more and also brings in new talent to the sport and, I am confident, the awards will achieve that purpose,” head of World Para Athletics Paul Fitzgerald said here.

The results: Athletics: Men: F51 Club Throw: Pranav Soorma (33.54m), Ram Ratan Singh (25.43m), Alexander M (25.28m).

Shooting: Men: 10m Air Rifle SH2: Vijay Singh Kuntal (618.3), Satya Janaradhana Sridhar Rayala (607.5), Dalbir Singh (604.3); SH1: Swaroop Unhalkar (243.8), Deepak Saini (242.9), Ishank Ahuja.

Women: 10m Air Rifle SH1: Mona Agarwal (619.7), Simran Sharma (606.5), Aakansha (604.6); 10m Air Pistol SH1: Rubina Francis (233.1), Sumedha Pathak (229.2), Bhakti Sharma (207.8)

Powerlifting: 61kg: Seema Rani (88kg), Zainab Khatoon (80 kg), M. Nathiya (72kg); 59kg: Gadadhar Sahu (140 kg), Joby Mathew (137 kg), Gulfam Ahmed (134kg); 55kg: Suman Devi (87kg), Raj Kumari (70kg), Gomathi (66kg).

