Karlstad Grand Prix | Off-colour Neeraj still manages gold

Asian Games champion Neeraj Chopra won the javelin gold at the Karlstad Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze event, at Karlstad, Sweden, on Tuesday.

Neeraj, the top star at Karlstad with a personal best of 88.07m which came at Patiala in March, had a mediocre series. He clinched the title with a best of 80.96m, which came in his second throw. Neeraj opened with 79.07 and his series included three fouls (third, fourth and fifth). He appeared off-colour and his last throw was just 77.48.

This was Neeraj’s second international meet this year. The 23-year-old had thrown 83.18m in his international season-opener in Lisbon a few days ago.