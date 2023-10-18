Jyothika and Abiram celebrate a double

October 18, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KUNNAMKULAM:

M. Jyothika, the golden girl among juniors at last year’s Kerala State schools athletics championships, has moved smoothly to the senior grade. The 17-year-old from Palakkad’s Parli School won the 400m hurdles, her second gold in the under-19 age group, in the championships’ 65 edition at the Government Boys VHSS ground here on Wednesday.

“The 400m hurdles is a tough event but my favourite one too,” said Jyothika, coached by the seasoned P.G. Manoj, who clocked a personal best time for the second consecutive day. She had won the 400m on Tuesday.

The victory also brushed away the bitter memories of a blackout she appeared to suffer in the event last year. She ‘froze’ towards the end of the race after gaining a strong lead.

Meanwhile M. Abiram, who had been harping that he had run too many events in the last few months, emerged as the championships’ fastest boy by taking the 100m title.

After Abiram had won the quartermile on Tuesday, his coach K. Surendran said he would probably be skipping the 100m to give the youngster some rest.

“This is my last State schools meet, I wanted make the most of it that’s why I ran the 100m. This is my first 100m at the State schools meet and this is a very special gold,” said Abiram.

Kasargod’s V. S. Anupriya, in the senior girls shot, set the lone meet record of the day.

The results (winners only): Boys: Seniors: 100m: P. Abiram (Pkd) 11.10s. 400m hurdles: Rabeeh Ahmed (Mlp) 55.27s. High jump: Mohammed Muhassin (Mlp) 1.96m. Javelin: P. Rahan (Mlp) 52.60m. 5km walk: Abhidev Sathyan (Idk) 24:24.75s.

Juniors: 100m: Answaf Asharaf (Ekm) 11.15s. 400m hurdles: Mohammed Ashfaq (Tvm) 56.43s. Pole vault: Milan Sabu (Ktm) 3.60m. Hammer: Jones Dominic (Ekm) 48.92m.

Sub-juniors: 100m: Jahir Khan (Pkd) 12.08s. Shot put: N.S. Karthik (Wyd) 12.36m.

Girls: Seniors: 100m: G. Thara (Pkd) 12.35s. 400m hurdles: M. Jyothika (Pkd) 1:02.11s. 3km walk: Miya Rose (Ekm) 16:20.91s. Shot put: V.S. Anupriya (Ksd) 16.15m (MR, Ols: Megha M. Mathew, 14.91, 2018).

Juniors: 100m: Alphonsa Treesa (Ekm) 12.79s. 400m hurdles: P.T. Samredha (Koz) 1:06.98s. Long jump: P.V. Anjali (Koz) 5.28m. Pole vault: Jeena Basil (Ekm) 3.20m. Discus: Henin Elizabeth (Ksd) 37.41m.

Sub-juniors: 100m: T.V. Devasree (Knr) 13.37s. Discus: Ameya Thomas (Alp) 23.22m.