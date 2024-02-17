GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jyothi Yarraji rewrites own NR to win 60m hurdles gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

February 17, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Tehran

PTI
India’s Jyothi Yarraji. File

India’s Jyothi Yarraji. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Rising Indian sprinter Jyothi Yarraji marginally bettered her own national record by clocking 8.12s in the women's 60m hurdles to win gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, here Saturday.

The 2022 Asian Games silver medallist in the 100m hurdles had the previous best timing of 8:13s at the same event last year which had earned her a runner-up finish.

The 24-year-old athlete topped her heat with a timing of 8:22s and in the final she did better to finish ahead of Japan's Asuka Tereda (8.21s).

Lui Lai Yiu of Hong Kong (8:26s) took the third place on the podium.

Jyothi is the reigning Asian Outdoor champion in the 100m hurdles, having won the title in Bangkok last year. She had returned with a silver in the 100m hurdles from Hangzhou Asian Games after initially being disqualified.

