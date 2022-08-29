Jeswin Aldrin to jump in top class Lucerne meet today

Field includes Olympic champion Tentoglou and Commonwealth Games winner Nairn

Stan Rayan KOCHI
August 29, 2022 20:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Aldrin can make the cut for next year’s World championships with an 8.25m jump in Lucerne. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeswin Aldrin, the country’s No. 2 long jumper, will be in action in the top-class Spitzen Leichtathletik, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver event, in Lucerne on Tuesday.

Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou (8.52m) and Simon Ehammer (8.45), the top two long jumpers in the world this year, former World champion Tajay Gayle and Commonwealth Games champion LaQuan Nairn are some of the stars competing in the meet in the Swiss city.

The 20-year-old Aldrin, the youngest long jumper in the meet and the Federation Cup champion, will be looking to regain the form that carried him to a personal best 8.26m (also a wind-aided 8.37m).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The qualification doors for next year’s World Championships, in Budapest, are now open and if Aldrin jumps 8.25m it will help him make the cut.

The Lucerne event will be his first meet after last month’s World Championships in Oregon (USA) where he could only manage 7.78m and failed to qualify for the final. The Tamil Nadu youngster will also be competing in the Golden Fly Series meet in Liechtenstein on September 11.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Aldrin and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, who narrowly missed the bronze at the recent Commonwealth Games, are currently training in Europe but only the former will be doing competitions. The two jumpers are coached by Yoandri Betanzos , a former World Championships silver medallist in the triple jump, at the JSW’s Inspire Institute of Sport in Ballari.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app