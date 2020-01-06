Jay Shah, Harmilan break records

Mangalore University triple jumper Jay Shah Pradeep and Punjabi’s 1500m runner Harmilan Bains broke meet records on the final day of the 80th National inter-university athletics championships here on Monday.

Jay Shah bettered his own record with a 16.53m effort and walked away with the best athlete award in the men’s section while Harmilan broke Asian champion P.U. Chitra’s women’s 1500m record.

Meanwhile Mangalore University won the overall championship and the men’s and women’s team titles comfortably.

The results: Men: 200m: 1. G. Ragul Kumar (Madras) 21.61s, 2. D. John Deniel (SRM IST) 21.77, 3. A. Vighnesh (Mangalore) 21.85. 1500m: 1. Holgare Chaitanya (SS Pune) 3:55.39s, 2. Sunil (Maharshi Dayanand, Rohtak) 3:56.17, 3. Sonu (Maharaja Ganga Singh, Bikaner) 3:57.10. 4x400m relay: 1. Madras (S. Cibbinkumar, K. Avinas, K. Saran, R.Rajesh) 3:11.00s, 2. Mahatma Gandhi, Kottayam (3:11.48), 3. Maharshi Dayanand, Rohtak (3:11.58). Marathon: 1. Anila Kumara (Gulbarga, Kalaburagi) 2:42:33.58s, 2. Saurabh (Punjabi, Patiala) 2:43:04.08, 3. Sunil Kumar (MD, Rohtak) 2:44:24.43. Triple jump: 1. Jay Shah Pradeep (Mangalore) 16.53m MR, OR own, 16.36, 2018); 2. A.B. Arun (Mahatma Gandhi, Ktm) 16.12, 3. P. Kapil Anand (RGHUS) 16.01. Pole vault: 1. Godwin Damien (Calicut) 4.70m, 2. P. Gowtham (Bharathiar, Coimbatore) 4.65, 3. G. Dheenadhayalan (Madras) 4.50. Shot put: 1. Prabhkirpal Singh (Punjabi, Patiala) 17.34m, 2. Shakti Solanki (Indira Gandhi, Meerpur) 16.67, 3. Adil Sher Singh (Guru Nanak Dev, Amritsar) 16.22.

Women: 200m: 1. Kriti Bhoite (Mumbai) 24.71s, 2. Harika Devi (Palambur, Mahabubnagar) 24.84, 3. U.V. Sruthiraj (Calicut) 24.99. 1500m: 1. Harmilan Bains (Punjabi, Patiala) 4:24.86s MR, OR 4:24.87 of Calicut’s P.U. Chitra 2018; 2. Deore Durga (SS Pune) 4:26.22, 3. C. Babitha (Calicut) 4:32.66. 4x400m relay: 1. Calicut (M.P. Archana, Abitha Mary Manuel, S. Arshitha, Jisna Mathew) 3:40.01s, 2. Mahatama Gandhi, Kottayam (3:42.81), 3. Maharshi Dayanand, Rohtak) 3:45.97. Marathon: 1. Munni Devi (MD, Rohtak) 3:14:42.26s, 2. Rinku (Punjabi, Patiala) 3:19:09.27, 3. K.M. Laxmi (C.S.M., Kanpur) 3:20:46.29. Triple jump: 1. B. Aishwarya (Mangalore) 13.29m, 2. Sandra Babu (Mahatma Gandhi, Kottayam) 13.28, 3. S. Nandhini (Bharathiar, Coimbatore) 12.95. Pole vault: 1. Divya Mohan (Mahatma Gandhi, Kottayam) 3.70m, 2. Prosy Meena (TNPES) 3.70, 3. E. Baranica (Mangalore) 3.70. Hammer throw: 1. Varsha (Managalore) 57.24m, 2. Ritu Dhiman (Mangalore) 54.91, 3. W.R. Harshitha (RGHUS) 51.27.

Overall championship: 1. Mangalore University (170 pts), 2. Madras (98.5), 3. Mahatma Gandhi, Kottayyam (80). Team championship: Men: 1. Mangalore (101 pts), 2. Madras (56.5), 3. Maharshi Dayanand, Rohtak (34). Women: 1. Mangalore (69 pts), 2. Mahatma Gandhi, Kottayyam (47), 3. Madras (42).

Best Athlete: Men: Jay Shah Pradeep (Mangalore, triple jump 16.53m, 1115 pts). Women: Y. Jyothi (Acharya Nagarjuna, 100m hurdles 13.03s, 1146 pts).