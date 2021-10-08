Athletics

Javelin Nationals in Delhi on October 23-24

The third National Open javelin throw championships will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on October 23 and 24.

Competitions for men, women and for boys and girls in the under-20, under-18 and under-16 age groups will be conducted for athletes who have achieved AFI entry standards.

Entries may be submitted on the AFI website between October 9 and 20 and only athletes with negative RT-PCR reports will be allowed to compete even if vaccinated.

AFI entry standards: Men (800gm javelin): 68m. Boys: Under-20 (800gm) 60m; Under-18 (700gm) 55m; Under-16 (600gm) 40m.

Women (600gm) 44m. Girls: Under-20 (600gm) 38.50m; Under-18 (500gm) 35m; Under-16 (500gm) 30m.


