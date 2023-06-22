Inter-State Championships: Jyothi wants to improve slowly and keen to display more consistency in both 100m and 100m hurdles 

June 22, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji values consistency and is ready to get past any obstacles to achieve that.

Jyothi, who is the first Indian woman to go below 13 seconds and has clocked sub-13 seconds five times this season, returned 12.92 to win the 100m hurdles title in the National inter-State athletics championships in Bhubaneswar. Now she wants to improve slowly while maintaining her consistency.

Even though she made the cut for the Asian Games, Jyothi was a bit disappointed as she could not drop her time to the targeted 12.7 range at the Kalinga Stadium.

“I am not happy with 12.9. I want to break it and do 12.7. I know where I am making a mistake — it’s within the first six hurdles and I need time to speed up from there. I want to qualify for the World Championships (qualifying mark: 12.78). Hopefully, God will give me another day,” said Jyothi, who had claimed the Federation Cup crown last month with 12.89.

Take part in relays

Jyothi, who also clinched the 100m gold in Bhubaneswar and aims to take part in the relays in upcoming big events, said, “Actually, I was very tired doing 100m and 100m hurdles, but did not recover well (For recovery, I am eating and sleeping. I have a good habit, I sleep well). Mistakes are there in 100m as well, but it is still better (to get) 11.46. Last year, I tried so many times to go below 13s (in 100m hurdles). God will give me one more chance. I am waiting for that day. I want to have more consistency in both 100m and 100m hurdles. The 100m performance will help me run with the relay team.”

Jyothi has gathered some valuable experience of late. “Last year I dipped to sub-13 in my last competition (National Open in October 2022). This time the focus is on to continue the good work and keep it at sub-13 level. In the Poland (Janusz Kusocinski Memorial) event, I got the experience of how to participate and handle myself because I had never competed with an Olympic champion (Jasmine Chamaco-Quinn). I ran 13.03, while in other events I ran sub-13. It was a good experience as it taught me how to control my emotions and keep my focus in different circumstances.

“Camacho-Quinn was next to me and there were five athletes who had run under 13 seconds. She is my favourite athlete, so I was a little confused whether to watch her or to focus on myself. I panicked.

“She had so much confidence in her skills and what she was doing, in her body language. It was like watching (a member of the) royalty, the way she carried herself. It motivated me in a lot of ways. When you are competing against the world’s best, top medallists, you learn so much!”

No complaints

The 23-year-old from Andhra Pradesh has been busy competing but is not complaining about the hectic schedule, which has three big events — the Asian championships, World championships and the Asian Games — in the coming months.

“In one month, I participated in six-seven competitions in different places. But I see all this as a good experience. It was painful. But this is the life of an elite athlete. They are constantly on the move, participating in Diamond League meets and flying to the next destination. People don’t know how difficult it is.”

The wiry runner is motivated to raise her performance. “I have worked on my speed, endurance and strength. My posture was not good last year, so I worked on that. My coach (James Hillier) has planned everything. Things are working quite well. I have to keep improving my timing. This year I have to keep doing sub-13. Athletes will get performance. That’s not a big deal. The big deal is to get it consistently.

“Problems, like injuries, health issues and diet, will come for an athlete but (it’s important) whether in that situation you can control things and focus on your training. When you give consistent performances, the next step is to break the performance and go one step ahead.”

Mental training

Jyothi acknowledges the need of mental training for the well-being of an athlete.

“Physical (training) and mental (training) is 50:50, both are important. We have to tell ourselves to be positive. I talk to a psychologist, discuss my issues and races. There were back-to-back competitions, lots of travel — back-to-back flights for three-four to eight hours travel time. Sometimes you get dehydrated. You have to manage your food.”

Jyothi is smart enough to understand what it takes one to maintain one’s performance at the highest stage. “Earlier, I did not do so many competitions. For the last two years I have been doing that and I know I can do this. Reaching the elite stage is okay, but the next step is really difficult. One has to concentrate on each and every thing,” said Jyothi, having understood the rigours of being an elite athlete.

