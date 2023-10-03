HamberMenu
India’s Vithya Ramraj wins bronze in women’s 400m hurdles

The Indian had equalled P.T. Usha's 400m hurdle national record, which was set in 1984

October 03, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Hangzhou

PTI
India’s Vithya Ramraj celebrates after finishing third to win the bronze medal during the women’s 400-metre hurdles final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on October 3, 2023.

India’s Vithya Ramraj celebrates after finishing third to win the bronze medal during the women’s 400-metre hurdles final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on October 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India's Vithya Ramraj could not produce her best show but it was good enough to secure her a bronze medal in women's 400m hurdles at the Asian Games on October 3.

The 25-year-old came up with a timing of 55.68s to finish third, while Bahrain's Oluwakemi Mujidat Adekoya produced a games record of 54.45s and Jaidie Mo of China came up with a season best of 55.01 to claim the gold and silver respectively.

Asian Games 2023 | India medal tally and full list of winners

The Indian had equalled P.T. Usha's 400m hurdle national record, which was set in 1984, with a personal best effort of 55.52s to top her heat and directly qualify for the final on Monday.

Ramraj was also part of the Indian quartet, including Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan, that had won the bronze in mixed team 4x400m relay before it was upgraded to silver on Monday after Sri Lanka's disqualification for lane infringement.

