Indians strike it rich at Qosanov Intl. meet

Seven athletes win gold medals

Seven athletes win gold medals

Abha Khatua shocked National record holder Manpreet Kaur as she won the women’s shot put gold in the Qosanov international athletics meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour (Bronze) event, here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Khatua had a best effort of 16.71m while Manpreet, who improved her national record to 18.06m at the recent inter-State Nationals in Chennai which got her a place in the Commonwealth Games team, had a foul-ridden series and could only manage a poor 14.24m with her lone legal throw.

Meanwhile, R. Vithya Ramraj clocked a personal best 56.87s for the women’s 400m hurdles gold while T. Santhosh Kumar (men’s 400m hurdles) and Muhammed Anas, the 400m national record holder with 45.21s, also clocked season-best times.

Kiran Pahal took the women’s 400m title in 52.54s, a time which was close to her best in national meets this season, while Summy, a 4x400m mixed relay bronze medallist at last year’s under-20 Worlds in Nairobi, clocked a season-best 53.70s.

Meanwhile, Muhammed Anees (men’s long jump), Kirpal Singh (men’s discus throw), Navjeet Kaur (women’s discus) and K.M. Chanda (women’s 1500m) won golds in their respective events.

The results (Indians only):

Men: 400m: 2. Muhammed Anas (46.27s), 4. V. Muhammed Ajmal (46.93); 400m hurdles: 2. T. Santhosh Kumar (49.97s), 3. A. Dharun (50.10); Long jump: 1. Muhammed Anees (8.04m); Discus throw: 1. Kirpal Singh (59.22m).

Women: 100m: 2. Dutee Chand (11.49s, clocked a wind-assisted 11.38s in heats), 3. M.V. Jilna (11.61), 5. N.S. Simi (11.85); 400m: 1. Kiran Pahal (52.54s), 3. Summy (53.70), 4. Jyothika Sri Dandi (53.92); 1500m: 1. K.M. Chanda (4:24.44s); 400m hurdles: 1. Vithya Ramraj (56.87s); Discus: 1. Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (56.24m); Shot put: 1. Abha Khatua (16.71m), 3. Manpreet Kaur (14.24).