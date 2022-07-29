Athletics

Indian team’s trip to Colombia for under-20 World Athletics looks doubtful

Priya Mohan during the Khelo India University Games at Sree Kanteerava indoor stadium, in Bengaluru on May 02, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
Stan Rayan KOCHI July 29, 2022 22:17 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 22:27 IST

The Indian team’s trip to Colombia for the World Athletics under-20 championships looks doubtful as tickets are unavailable.

The under-20 Worlds begin in Cali on August 1, but the 33-member team and nearly a dozen officials, including coaches, are waiting anxiously in New Delhi hoping that the situation would change.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“First there were visa issues. Three times they blocked the tickets and cancelled them due to visa issues. Only half the team got visas, but yesterday the Colombia Government said that the rest can travel and they would be issued on-arrival visas,” an Athletics Federation of India official told The Hindu from New Delhi on Friday night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Now the visa problem is over but we are not getting tickets because flights are full. The federation is trying here and there, we have not got a single ticket.”

And time is running out too.

“Even if we travel on Saturday (July 30), we will be reaching only on Aug 1 and we have mixed relay that day,” said the official.

The team includes star quartermilers Priya H. Mohan, Rupal and Summy, and the championships run till August 6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
athletics, track and field
athletics
New Delhi
sports event
sports organisations
sport
India
Read more...