Indian Open Race Walking | Double for Manju Rani

International Manju Rani, who claimed the 20km gold on the opening day, won the women’s 10km gold on the second day of the race walking’s Indian Open in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old from Punjab, who clocked 45:20.00s, had paired with Ram Babu to win the 35km mixed relay team bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

“My focus will be the mixed relay event this year and I hope to represent India at the Olympics,” said Manju after her victory.

The Athletics Federation of India had included the senior 10km walk in the programme by selecting potential athletes for this April’s World Athletics race walk team championships in Antalya, Turkey. The top 22 teams from Turkey will automatically qualify for the Paris Olympics. The final selection for Turkey will be done in March.

In the men’s 10km, Punjab’s Sahil outclassed experienced athletes to claim gold in 39:25s. He had finished fifth in the 20km on Tuesday. Goa’s Vijay Omkar Vishwakaram won the men’s 35 km race walk while the women’s 35km gold went to Bandana Patel of Uttar Pradesh.

The results:

Men, 20km: 1. Sahil (Pun) 39:25.00s, 2. Paramjeet Singh Bisht (Utk) 39:36.00, 3. Vikash Singh (Del) 39:47.00.

35km: 1. Vijay Omkar Vishwakaram (Goa) 2:39:19, 2. Sagar Satish Chandra (Guj) 2:44:22.00, 3. Devender Singh (Har) 2:44:58.00.

Women: 10km: 1. Manju Rani (Pun) 45:20.00, 2. Payal (Utk) 46:04.00, 3. Mokavi Muthurathinam (TN) 46:10.00.

35km: 1. Bandana Patel (UP) 3:11:06.00, 2. Pooja Kumari (Pun) 3:17:51.00, 3. Komal (Har) 3:23:06.00.