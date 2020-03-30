Indian Olympic Association asks national sports federations to start planning

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday asked all the national sports federations (NSFs) to chalk out training programmes to prepare their athletes for the postponed Tokyo Games.

“All Olympic sports NSFs (National Sports Federations) are requested to please start their draft planning structure for preparation for Tokyo 2021 and for Paris 2024,” IOA president Narinder Batra said in a release.

Soon after the new dates were announced, IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said, “Indian Olympic Association along with the National Sports Federations welcome and support the new dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which will be held from 23 July to 8 August, 2021.”

Two days ago, the IOA chief had asked the NSFs to share the calendar of their athletes’ preparations.

Nearly 80 Indian athletes have so far qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in seven sports — athletics, archery, boxing, equestrian, hockey, shooting and wrestling.