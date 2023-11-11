ADVERTISEMENT

Indian men's team wins gold in inaugural Asian Half Marathon C'ship

November 11, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Dubai

The Indian men's team consisted of Sawan Barwal, Kartik Kumar and Abhishek Pal

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian men's team won gold medal while the women's side clinched a bronze in the inaugural Asian Half Marathon Championship here on Saturday.

The Indian men's team consisted of Sawan Barwal, Kartik Kumar and Abhishek Pal.

Barwal, who clocked 1 hour 4 minutes and 30 seconds, also won an individual bronze medal while Kumar (1:05:21) and Pal (1:08:05) finished fifth and 13th respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Poonam Dinkar, Kavita Yadav and Rima Patel represented the women's team.

Poonam (1:19:28s), Kavita (1:19:33s) and Rima (1:19:40s) finished ninth, 10th and 11th respectively in the individual event.

The timings of the individual athletes were added up to decide the team winner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US