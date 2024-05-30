GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian GP: Yugendran leaps to a new meet record in men’s pole vault

Baranica secures the gold in women’s event; Vithya Ramraj claims the women’s 400m hurdles title; Abha bags the shot put top spot

Published - May 30, 2024 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
R. Yugendran won the Pole Vault at the Indian Grand Prix Athlete event at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on May 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Tamil Nadu’s R. Yugendran set a new Grand Prix record of 5.20m, which he cleared in his second attempt, to clinch gold in the men’s pole vault event of the second Indian Grand Prix of the season at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on May 30.

Yugendran broke the previous record of 5m, set by Gajanan Kumar Upadhayay of Indian Railways in Bengaluru in the year 2010.

Three-way contest

It was a three-way competition between Kerala’s Mariya Jaison (Kerala), and Tamil Nadu’s Baranica Elangovan and Pavithra Venkatesah for 3.90m in women’s pole vault.

Baranica cleared the mark in her second attempt, Mariya in her third, while Pavithra failed in all her three attempts.

Baranica went on to scale 4m.

Vithya Ramraj claimed gold in 57.28s in the women’s 400m hurdles, while Abha Khatua won the women’s shot put event gold with 17.13m.

The results:

Women: Pole vault: 1. Baranica Elangovan (TN) 4m; 2. Mariya Jaison (Ker) 3.90; V. Karthika (TN) 3.10.

400m hurdles: 1. R. Vithya Ramraj (TN) 57.28s; 2. Ramandeep Kaur (Pun) 1:01.60; 3. Mugada Sireesha (AP) 1:03.06.

Javelin throw: 1. Anjani Kumari (Bhr) 47.75m; 2. Hemamalini Neelakanda (TN) 47.47; 3. Lalita Choudhary (Raj) 42.09.

Shot put: 1. Abha Khatua (Mah) 17.13m; 2. M. Sharmila (TN) 12.90; 3. B. Vaishnavi (TN) 12.82.

Triple jump: 1. G. Pavithra (Kar) 13.14m; 2. I. Asha Ilango (TN) 12.98; 3. Sharvari Avinash Parule (Mah) 12.95.

200m: 1. Srabani Nanda (Odi) 24.49s; 2. A.T. Daneshwari (Kar) 25.06; 3. J. Dhivya (TN) 25.26.

1500m: 1. S. Neelambari (TN) 4:24.16s; 2. Thota Sankeertana (Cht) 4:26.84; 3. Elavarasi Kumaran (TN) 4:26.96.

400m: Race-A: 1. R. Vithya Ramraj (TN) 53s; 2. T.R. Sinchal Kaveramma (Kar) 53.70; 3. Aishwarya Mishra (Mah)53.79.

Race-B: 1. B.A. Anankha (Ker) 54.37s; 2. M.A. Nathaliea Evangelin (TN) 54.83; 3. Ramandeep Kaur (Pun) 57.40.

5000m: 1. Beby (UP) 17:30.91s; 2. Sanghamitra Mahata (Jha) 17:39.71; 3. Pooja (Raj) 18:09.57.

Men: 400m hurdles: Race-A: 1. Jabir Madari Palliyalil (Ker) 49.94s; 2. T. Santhosh Kumar (TN) 50.14; 3. K. Sathish (TN) 51.46.

Race-B: 1. Akhilbabu Akhilnivas (Ker) 52.47; 2. Jerome Sanjay Nishanth (TN) 53.89; 3. S. Jagathish (TN) 53.98.

200m: Race-A: 1. S. Nallubothu Shanumaga (AP) 21.18s; 2. Varun Oori Manohar (TN) 21.70; 3. S. Tamil Arasu (TN) 21.92.

Race-B: 1. R. Manav (TN) 21.70s; 2. S. Santhosh (TN) 21.94; 3. S. Manojkumar (TN) 22.19.

Pole vault: 1. R. Yugendran (TN) 5.20m; 2. M. Gowtham (TN) 5.10; 3. A.K. Sidharth (Ker) 4.90.

Shot put: 1. Parveen (Har) 16.21m; 2. S. Ebenezer (TN) 15.24.

1500m: 1. Ashok Dandasena (Odi) 3:50.44s; 2. U. Priyanshu (Utk) 3:50.60; 3. Adarsh Gopi (Ker) 3:51.90.

Javelin throw: 1. Vikash Sharma (Utk) 52.78m.

Triple jump: 1. S. Mohammed Salahuddin (TN) 16.40m; 2. U. Karthik (Ker) 16.20; 3. J. Mohanraj (TN) 16.02.

5000m: 1. Deepak Bhatt (Utk) 14:24.66s; 2. K. Anandkrishna (Ker) 14:39.90; 3. Mohan Saini (Goa) 14:50.11.

400: Race-A: 1. T. Santhosh Kumar (TN) 46.46s; 2. K. Avinash (TN) 47.30; 3. Kapil (Har) 47.66.

Race-B: 1. Aakash Babu Chinthala (TN) 47.75s; 2. Naveen Kumar (TN) 48.26; 3. Rajesh Kumar (TN) 48.98.

Race-C: 1. S.K. Kaven (TN) 48.44s; 2. Kapil Khokran (UP) 50.57; 3. Aman Yadav (Del) 53.29.

