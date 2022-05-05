Indian GP meets shifted from Madurai to Thiruvananthapuram
The Athletics Federation of India has shifted the third and fourth Indian Grand Prix meets from Madurai to Thiruvananthapuram. The dates (May 17 and 21) remain the same and the two GP legs will be held at the SAI-LNCPE track which was relaid recently.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.