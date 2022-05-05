Indian GP meets shifted from Madurai to Thiruvananthapuram

Special Correspondent May 05, 2022 20:51 IST

Special Correspondent May 05, 2022 20:51 IST

The Athletics Federation of India has shifted the third and fourth Indian Grand Prix meets from Madurai to Thiruvananthapuram. The dates (May 17 and 21) remain the same and the two GP legs will be held at the SAI-LNCPE track which was relaid recently.