Indian GP legs and 400m Nationals postponed

Special Correspondent KOCHI:
September 10, 2022 21:08 IST

The Athletics Federation of India has postponed the fourth and fifth legs of the Indian Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on September 11 and 18. The Indian Open 400m meet, to be held in Jamshedpur on October 1 and 2, has also been put off.

The AFI appears to have postponed these events as they are either very close to or clashing with the National Games in Gujarat. Athletics at the National Games will be held in Gandhinagar from September 30 to October 4.

The new dates of the AFI events will announced later.

