Indian GP: Dutee Chand has it easy in a depleted field

Dutee Chand was the only high-profile name in the field and expectedly won the 100m at the Fifth Indian Grand Prix at Patiala on Friday but for the rest of the events, it was a largely forgettable outing.

The event had been advanced by the Athletics Federation of India (earlier scheduled for September 1 in Chennai) to give participants a chance to improve their performances ahead of the Inter-state championships and also provide an additional chance to qualify for World Championships but with the entry standards set low and top names missing, there was little hope of doing either.

The women’s 100m was a three-way race, the 200m had just two competitors and shot put had Paramjot Kaur as the lone competitor. The high point, though, was Archana Suseendran winning the 200m in 23.18 seconds, the 3rd fastest time and person in India since 2004, behind only Hima Das and Dutee. Suseendran also won silver (11.53s) in the 100m, behind Dutee’s 11.42s win. The women’s javelin throw was called off for lack of participants.

Among the men. Murali Sreeshankar was the big name in the fray and had little trouble winning the long jump with a distance of eight metres, behind his national record of 8.20m last year and only the second time he has managed to touch the 8m-mark.

The results:

Men: 100m: 1. Nuzrat (10.81s), 2. Rajveersinh Vaghela (10.87), 3. Majgul Hanifbhai (10.91); 200m: 1. Akash Patel (22.05s), 2. Suraj (22.52), 3. Vikrant Bhardwaj (22.52); 400m hurdles: 1. Santhosh T (50.95s), 2. Vijay Malik (50,99), 3. Jithin Paul (51.37) 4 runners;

Pole vault: 1. Parshant Kanhaiya (4.90m), 2. Dhirendra Kumar (4.80m), 3. Manish Singh (4.60m);

Discus throw: 1. Gagandeep Singh (54.15m), 2. Mithravarun (52.72m), 3. Parveen Kumar (51m); Shot put: 1. Inderjeet Singh (19.51m), 2. Dhanvir Singh (17.09), 3. Karanveer Singh (16.91); Long jump: 1. Sreeshankar M (8m), 2. Siddharth Naik (7.56m), 3. Sahil Mahabali (7.55m); 400m: 1. Alex A Antony (46.55s), 2. Harsh Baljeet Singh (47.03), 3. Jithu Baby (47.53); Javelin throw: 1. Rajender Singh (79m), 2. Davinder Singh Kang (76.28m), 3. Abhishek Singh (75.66m).

Women: 100m: 1. Dutee Chand (11.42s), 2. Archana Suseendran (11.53), 3. Manvir Kaur (12.28) only 3; 200m: 1. Archana Suseendran (23.18s), 2. Hina (25.11) only 2; Discus throw: 1. Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (52.44m), 2. Suravi Biswas (51.42); Long jump: 1. Nayana James (6.11m), 2. Mareena George (5.95m), 3. Sowmiya Murugan (5.67m); 400m: 1. Revathi V (54.44s), 2. Prachi (54.54), 3. Aishwarya Mishra (54.79); Shot put: Paramjot Kaur (14.36m).