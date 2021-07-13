India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics, 119 athletes in it

This will be India’s largest ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.

India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes, IOA President Narinder Batra said on Tuesday.

Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 female participants, Batra said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with Olympic-bound athletes.

“The total Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics will be 228. There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting for 85 medal events,” Batra said in the virtual interaction.

“The first contingent will leave for Tokyo on July 17. It will have 90 athletes and officials in total.”

PM Modi wishes athletes

Sharing stories linked to each sportsperson, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished India's Olympic-bound athletes luck ahead of their departure for the Games, saying the whole nation is backing them to shine at the sport's biggest stage.

Among others, the PM spoke to iconic boxer M C Mary Kom, badminton ace P.V. Sindhu, talented shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and veteran table tennis player A Sharath Kamal during a virtual interactive session.

“Don't be bogged down by expectations, just give your best,” Mr. Modi said in the interaction.

Offering his personal touch, Mr. Modi also spoke to the parents of Sindhu and lauded them for backing their daughter during her journey to success.