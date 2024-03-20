ADVERTISEMENT

India Open Jumps | Nayana bags long jump gold with personal best mark

March 20, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

ATHLETICS | Tamil Nadu’s 22-year-old Pavithra Venkatesh scales 4.15m in women’s pole vault on day when no athlete threatened the Paris Games qualification mark

N. Sudarshan

Kerala’s Nayana James, winner of the Women’s Long Jump, during the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition 2024, at the Anju Bobby High Performance Centre, in Bengaluru on March 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

 

Kerala’s Nayana James recorded a personal best mark, leaping 6.67m to secure the women’s long jump gold at the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition held at the Anju Bobby George Foundation here on Wednesday.

On a day when no athlete threatened the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification mark, the 28-year-old’s effort stood out, coming nearly seven years after her previous best of 6.55m.

Nayana’s best jump came off her second attempt, leaving the fancied Shaili Singh with a mountain to climb. The 20-year-old struggled with her rhythm and could only manage 6.40m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nayana’s distance was 16cms off Anju Bobby George’s National record and 19cms behind the Paris mark. But National jumps coach Denis Kapustin, who had a trackside view to the proceedings, termed it the “best jumps result” in recent times.

Another athlete to reach a personal high was Tamil Nadu’s 22-year-old Pavithra Venkatesh in women’s pole vault as she scaled 4.15m. It was a sweet result for the 2023 Asian indoor silver medallist, who couldn’t travel to Tehran last month for the 2024 edition as she couldn’t carry her poles via cargo.

Pole vaulter Pavithra Venkatesh of Tamil Nadu after her winning jump during the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition 2024, the at Anju Bobby High Performance Centre, in Bengaluru on March 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

“I was happy to get my PB,” Pavithra said. “I went for the National record (4.21m) but couldn’t reach it. But overall I am happy, especially after what happened recently [Tehran fiasco].”

Statemate M. Gowtham scaled 5.10m in the men’s competition — 30cm better than his hitherto best — to emerge first.

In men’s triple jump, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Abdulla Aboobacker took gold (16.76m) ahead of CWG gold medallist Eldhose Paul (16.45) and Tamil Nadu’s Selva Prabhu (16.32).

Kerala’s Abdulla Aboobacker winner of the men’s Triple Jump, during the 3rd Indian Open Jumps Competition 2024, at the Anju Bobby High Performance Centre, in Bengaluru on March 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The results: Men: High jump: 1. Jesse Sandesh (Kar) 2.20m, 2. Aadarsh Ram (TN) 2.10, 3. Swadhin Kumar Majhi (Odi) 2.10; Long jump: 1. Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Ker) 7.94m, 2. Aditya Kumar Singh (MP) 7.78, 3. Vishnu Siva Sankar (Del) 7.50; Triple jump: 1. Abdulla Aboobacker (Ker) 16.76m, 2. Eldhose Paul (Ker) 16.45, 3. Selva Prabhu (TN) 16.32; Pole vault: 1. M. Gowtham (TN), 5.10m, 2. G. Reegan (TN) 5.00, 3. Shekhar Kumar Pandey (UP) 4.90.

Women: High jump: 1. Athira Somaraj (Ker) 1.76m, 2. Kevinaa Ashwine Annavi (TN) 1.74, 3. Khushi (Har) 1.68; Long jump: 1. Nayana James (Ker) 6.67m, 2. Shaili Singh (UP) 6.40, 3. Susmita (Raj) 6.28; Triple jump: 1. Poorva Hitesh Sawant (Mah) 13.31m, 2. Sharvari Avinash Parule (Mah) 13.31, 3. N.V. Sheena (Ker) 13.18; Pole vault: 1. Pavithra Venkatesh (TN) 4.15m, 2. Mariya Jaison (Ker) 3.80, 3. G. Sindhushree (Kar) 3.80.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US